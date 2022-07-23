Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Qenos iTransform
Pop & Pac Studio
Behance.net
Follow us on Instagram @pop_and_pac

From pouring out a glass of milk in the morning to wheeling out the recyclables on bin night, Qenos creates the building blocks that become a vital part of the things Australians do every day whether it’s at home, at work or on the land. 

Qenos converts a naturally occurring gas into polyethylene, the base product of many essentials. From recycling bins to water tanks and milk bottles. 

The award collateral in this case study recognises the constant transformations of a business that allow it to be at the cutting edge of polyethylene technology. The brand itself showcases the important cog that Qenos has become in our day to day lives. 

Art Direction, Branding, Collateral, Graphic Design and Creative Strategy by Pop & Pac
Printing by Press Print
Collateral Photography by Foliolio
Awards brochure colorful colorplan green Invitation layered Layout red trophies
Awards brochure colorful colorplan green Invitation layered Layout red trophies
Awards brochure colorful colorplan green Invitation layered Layout red trophies
Awards brochure colorful colorplan green Invitation layered Layout red trophies
Awards brochure colorful colorplan green Invitation layered Layout red trophies
Awards brochure colorful colorplan green Invitation layered Layout red trophies
Awards brochure colorful colorplan green Invitation layered Layout red trophies
Awards brochure colorful colorplan green Invitation layered Layout red trophies
Awards brochure colorful colorplan green Invitation layered Layout red trophies
Awards brochure colorful colorplan green Invitation layered Layout red trophies
Awards brochure colorful colorplan green Invitation layered Layout red trophies
Awards brochure colorful colorplan green Invitation layered Layout red trophies
Awards brochure colorful colorplan green Invitation layered Layout red trophies
Awards brochure colorful colorplan green Invitation layered Layout red trophies
Awards brochure colorful colorplan green Invitation layered Layout red trophies
Awards brochure colorful colorplan green Invitation layered Layout red trophies
Awards brochure colorful colorplan green Invitation layered Layout red trophies
Awards brochure colorful colorplan green Invitation layered Layout red trophies
Awards brochure colorful colorplan green Invitation layered Layout red trophies
Awards brochure colorful colorplan green Invitation layered Layout red trophies
Qenos iTransform
485
3.1k
60
Published:
user's avatar
Pop & Pac Studio

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Pop & Pac Studio
    Melbourne, Australia

    Qenos iTransform

    485
    3.1k
    60
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields