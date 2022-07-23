Qenos iTransform

Follow us on Instagram @pop_and_pac





From pouring out a glass of milk in the morning to wheeling out the recyclables on bin night, Qenos creates the building blocks that become a vital part of the things Australians do every day whether it’s at home, at work or on the land.





Qenos converts a naturally occurring gas into polyethylene, the base product of many essentials. From recycling bins to water tanks and milk bottles.





The award collateral in this case study recognises the constant transformations of a business that allow it to be at the cutting edge of polyethylene technology. The brand itself showcases the important cog that Qenos has become in our day to day lives.





Art Direction, Branding, Collateral, Graphic Design and Creative Strategy by Pop & Pac

Printing by Press Print

Collateral Photography by Foliolio