Joli - rebranding

Superb, high-quality tables – there was no argument about that. But nobody knew what the story behind the product was. SKINN’s job was to change that and put the previously hidden brand experience in the prominent position where it belonged.

Before, retailers used to determine the public’s perception of the brand; now, Joli is back in control, and creating the brand experience it wants in every setting. Joli is not just a designer table, but a complete lifestyle, and that’s exactly the vibe it now gives off.