Joli - rebranding

Superb, high-quality tables – there was no argument about that. But nobody knew what the story behind the product was. SKINN’s job was to change that and put the previously hidden brand experience in the prominent position where it belonged.
Before, retailers used to determine the public’s perception of the brand; now, Joli is back in control, and creating the brand experience it wants in every setting. Joli is not just a designer table, but a complete lifestyle, and that’s exactly the vibe it now gives off.
We opted for a rebranding in which the table is the hero of the story, but the brand story itself is a completely new and distinctive one.
We created a fresh, contemporary logo, advised Joli to reduce its large number of collections to four and developed a clear brand experience that retailers can use.
Joli’s visual identity is based on the elementary shape of the tables. The soft, flowing outlines are reflected in the logo and magnified into windows and shapes in which videos and photos can be used.
Lasting memories… With an extensive photo and video shoot we were able to make the brand memorable in a tasteful way. We linked the products to a human emotion and gave a face to the lifestyle that the brand represents. A synergy between person and product that conveys the idea of savouring the moment and a sustainable way of life.
‘Lasting memories’ also means that you can enjoy your Joli table for a long time. Joli attaches great importance to sustainability, so a Joli will last a lifetime. Hence the striking baseline.
Together with our client, we decided to focus even more on online visibility. Previously, the products could mainly be found on retailers’ sales channels, but we restored the communication role to Joli. As well as a website that presents the whole story, we developed an online plan that also makes Joli strong digitally.
Customize your Joli table
with the online configurator.
We also created more space on the new website and a stronger focus on customizing the tables. That way, design enthusiasts can put together and order their ideal Joli table themselves – from table top to underframe.