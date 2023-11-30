Concertgebouw Brugge - Brand Update

Concertgebouw Brugge.
Curated for the curious.
Culture lovers and connoisseurs have been finding their way to Concertgebouw Brugge for some time now. Hardly surprising, when you have the world’s leading dance and music companies gracing your stage. Still, a younger, more international crowd barely knows about Concertgebouw Brugge, if at all. A finding that opened up an opportunity to attract a wider audience. If anything, the Concertgebouw felt it had an absolute responsibility to do so. The tools to achieve this? A strategic evolution and a distinct, digital-first branding.
From art institution to cultural platform
An exciting line-up and an equally interesting building, Concertgebouw Brugge already had those bases covered. But to strike up a connection with a broader audience more easily, the art institution needed to evolve towards a cultural digital-first platform. A platform that speaks its mind, acts as an unwavering champion and advocate of culture, and brings people together in an online world that transcends the programme booklet.
A curator for everyone.
We redefined Concertgebouw Brugge as an accessible, culturally relevant platform. Not just in form, but in communication, as well. To achieve this, we created a communication construct that helps them assume the role of cultural curators. The build-up? Lead with a provocative, socially relevant question. Reply with a show from the programme. In doing so, Concertgebouw Brugge invites you to discover new things, broadening your world in the process.
Designed to stand out.
The tool of choice to bring about that evolution? A brand identity that crackles with curiosity. Brightly coloured and shaped. Striking and dynamic. Begging to be explored.
The C had already been playing a leading part in the story of Concertgebouw Brugge. And it continues to do so. In a much more dynamic way, that is. This C will be taking on every conceivable shape and colour to appeal to and bring together as many different people as possible. Its shape is ever-changing. Leaving plenty of room for artists and creative souls from all industries to C what they can come up with.
Digital-first. And ready for the future.
Concertgebouw Brugge’s new identity not only feels open, enthusiastic, and uninhibited, it is also distinctly digital-first. Because, these days, that younger, international demographic can be found online.
Even though the digital aspect comes first, this new identity will also transpire in the magazine, the flyers and posters. That way, Concertgebouw Brugge’s on and offline universes merge together seamlessly.