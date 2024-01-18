ERGOSLEEP - Rebranding

Ergosleep®
A brand that fits your sleep.
Converting sleep DNA to brand DNA.
An innovative sleep system calls for a smart brand approach. Ergosleep® stresses the importance of a good night sleep. Therefore, developed a technology that works using your SLEEP-DNA®. A solution built on science through body measurement and determining your individual sleeping positions. The perfect basis for a brand concept that dots the mark
The brand that gets personal.
The Ergosleep® technology, in which body measurement and the right choice of bed base, mattress and pillow all go hand in hand, underpin the brand. You get a better grasp of the importance of a personalised sleep solution by this individual approach to everyone's physiology. We create a space that mixes a sense of tranquillity and technological feel through the use of the SLEEP-DNA® dots
We enrich the brand essence that aspires to personal and perfect sleep with pared-down portrait photography and the right colour tones.