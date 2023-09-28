Clarysse - Rebranding

Rebranding Clarysse
from outdated to progressive
premium consumer brand.
As a high-end brand of bath, bed, and kitchen linen, Clarysse had too little brand equity to convey their premium character. Let's be blunt, a refresh was essential. It was time for a turnaround to a no-compromise status brand with a pared-down style.
Strong in its simplicity,
also in terms of brand strategy.
During our strategic guidance, we purified the architecture, shifted the positioning to a more premium segment and brought clarity to the service and product overview. The goal? To transform Clarysse into a fully-fledged B2C brand with positioning that reflects its high-quality products.
There's nothing woolly
about our design proposals.
Our approach for the new logo - which captured the imagination - focused on Clarysse's product range and the letter "C". We embraced the shift in their focus to bed, bath and kitchen and created a strategic triptych that also blended beautifully in terms of visual identity. In addition to the visual brand, we also added a pure and timeless wordmark.
Say it in superlatives.
The softest, the thickest, the most luxurious. For the verbal identity, we knew immediately that we needed to be as straightforward as possible. No fuss, only powerful statements. A confident character that stands out from the competition.
No fuzz. Simply pure.
We let the products speak for themselves. Outspoken and unabashed. Because they exude what they can deliver: luxury, quality, and a premium experience. A minimalist, neutral and warm colour palette is for that reason a solid match for the brand, without unnecessary frills. The bold 'pop of colour' is added purely through the imagery.
No loose ends. For the product, packaging, and brand experience alike, we did not compromise on luxury. Every touch point was in line with the strategy.
Digital rollout.
For a seamless and smart implementation of the rebranding on all fronts, we developed a well-thought-out digital marketing plan. Hereby, we deployed, in addition to the strategic foundation, the conceptual approach and creative execution needed to support Clarysse. And this not merely for the launch, but as a sustainable long-term partner.
A modular shop concept.
Thanks to our partner 5AM, Clarysse is now equipped with an in-store display which fits effortlessly into any setting. Its flexible design integrates the branding with high-quality consistency, from colour palette to textures. As a result, their products will always stand out beautifully wherever they are sold.
The rebranding gave Clarysse the push it needed to move from an outdated approach to a progressive, premium brand. From subtle details to the overall look, every aspect now conveys sophistication.