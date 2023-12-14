ARIAD - Rebranding

Ariad.
A tailored approach to staffing solutions.
A tailored approach to staffing solutions.
When two become one.
When two digital talent solution providers – NedWorks and Ariad – merged, the eternal challenge emerged: how do we brand this union? After the successful collaboration on the branding of NedWorks, SKINN was commissioned to come up with a new identity that is closely linked to the vision and ambition of the group. We discovered common elements in the attitude and working methods of both companies, which together formed the driving forces for the brand new, but deeply rooted story.
Twice as powerful.
Based on research into both the business and human aspects of both companies, we came to a balanced conclusion. Ultimately, the strongest assets on each side became the key ingredients of the new story: NedWorks' people-oriented character and vibrant brand identity, together with Ariad's name, international presence and personal approach, turned out to be the right way to go. In this configuration, Ariad's brand equity became the cornerstone on which the company could continue to build.
The company's unique Triple-A approach was an important source of inspiration during the strategic-creative process. Both in the logo and in the entire identity, this approach represents the way in which Ariad as a recruiter finds the perfect match. 'Assess' the context, 'Assemble' the teams by bringing the right people together, and 'Amplify' the company's strengths and talent to generate growth - this mindset drives Ariad. Our part in the matching? Finding the right expression for the bold characters at Ariad and NedWorks with, literally, bold characters in the wordmark accompanied by a minimalist emblem.
A digital agenda.
Ariad is all about bringing together top digital talent. That's why, with 'digital' as the natural habitat of everyone who works with and for the brand, we've delivered a plethora of brand elements, driven by motion. The typography, the gradient and the recognizable flip-motion together add a lively, emotionally charged dimension to the brand.
The community speaking and in images.
Europe's best digital talent is united in one community that creates exceptional customer experiences. This deeply human aspect of Ariad's operations is reflected in the design system that allows maximum expression and puts people, not software, at the center of all touchpoints. Natural, warm images in combination with an authentic tone of voice form a platform for professionals with the same mindset.
skinn.be