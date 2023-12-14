ARIAD - Rebranding





















​​​​​​​ The company's unique Triple-A approach was an important source of inspiration during the strategic-creative process. Both in the logo and in the entire identity, this approach represents the way in which Ariad as a recruiter finds the perfect match. 'Assess' the context, 'Assemble' the teams by bringing the right people together, and 'Amplify' the company's strengths and talent to generate growth - this mindset drives Ariad. Our part in the matching? Finding the right expression for the bold characters at Ariad and NedWorks with, literally, bold characters in the wordmark accompanied by a minimalist emblem.















