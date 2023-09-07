Frydate - Branding

Frydate.
Not your average friterie.
What happens when you stir in a branding agency with Belgian frymanship? Frydate®. A friterie concept with a fresh and homemade offering of burgers and snacks, as well as an insatiable ambition to become the trendsetter in friterie hospitality. So, what was on our suggestion menu, you might ask? Well, we tabled a visual, verbal and motion identity.
Frydate® sinks its teeth into a brand personality with crispy content and quirky language. The brand not just conveys the know-how of what frying should be all about, what’s on offer is also genuinely fresh and really surprising.
Fast mood. Fast food.
The catchy name and ditto branding concept are an unmistakable nod to the clever brand strategy. And, let’s be honest, both the approach and context lend themselves perfectly well to tasteful visual and verbal creations. The result? A copious tray of instantly recognizable classics and some new tongue-in-cheek creations.
I’ll have a bit of everything, thanks.
We had a clear order list with touchpoints to begin with: from menu screens, digital order screens, social media content, to the extensive development of all visual material. All of these elements supported our final brand activation plan. And behind the scenes, our digital team ensured a well thought-out design and optimal flow for the Frydate website.
Spatial design.
A nostalgic nod to the past.
Our partners at 5AM translated the essence of the revered Belgian fries tradition into a tasteful artistic concept. In a nutshell, we embraced the past by injecting that iconic ‘friterie’ atmosphere with a contemporary flavour. Design choices that look just as fresh and surprising as the Frydate offering. Experience is key, which is why the flow of the establishment came under close scrutiny. Indeed, every little nook and cranny has been cleverly laid out: order quickly, share a carefree experience, enjoy your meal inside and / or on the go. One thing’s for certain at Frydate: togetherness is a friedfully fun feeling.