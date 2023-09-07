Frydate - Branding

Spatial design.

A nostalgic nod to the past.

Our partners at 5AM translated the essence of the revered Belgian fries tradition into a tasteful artistic concept. In a nutshell, we embraced the past by injecting that iconic ‘friterie’ atmosphere with a contemporary flavour. Design choices that look just as fresh and surprising as the Frydate offering. Experience is key, which is why the flow of the establishment came under close scrutiny. Indeed, every little nook and cranny has been cleverly laid out: order quickly, share a carefree experience, enjoy your meal inside and / or on the go. One thing’s for certain at Frydate: togetherness is a friedfully fun feeling.