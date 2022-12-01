Fiqa - branding

Fabrics that literally do everything.
But what about the brand?
If you thought innovation in the textile industry had run its course, then think again! Because this completely new category of fabrics designed to do anything has now entered the market. Our job? To create a name and strong identity projecting the innovativeness of what is proving to be one of the most versatile new textiles ever.
To envision and develop a brand
that feels like the future of textiles.
Fabrics. Innovation. Quality. Anywhere.
These four core words gave us the name.
‘Fiqa’ feels powerful and elegant, clearly conveying the dynamic and innovative character of the brand.
To illustrate Fiqa’s versatility, we divided the brand imagery into three main categories: ‘Technology’, ‘Products’, and ‘Anywhere’. This required a nicely balanced mix of high-end 3D visuals and well-crafted video shots showing the fabrics and applications in their best light.
Our highly detailed 3D visuals optimally showcase the raw fabrics and finished products. The result? You can almost feel the textures as you gaze at the screen.
To match the unique product, Fiqa's brand identity needed to be strong, durable, and more than capable of withstanding all kinds of harsh conditions in the market.
So it was down to our versatile team of strategists & designers to build a solid brand core. Ready to make a lasting impression and resistant to taking a spill or a splash.
Clearly, the imagery is the true hero of this brand and subtle graphical elements and a colour palette were added to the mix to emphasize the technological character of the brand.
The primary typography is a condensed italic font that matches the Fiqa word mark.
A clear sense of movement present in primary typography matches the Fiqa wordmark and emphasises the dynamic character of the brand. The secondary monospaced font gives the brand applications a more technical and sophisticated feel.
To accentuate the 'anywhere' aspect, we used the various coordinates. This conveys how the product can travel to any corner of the globe.
So that everything would appear in the right place, we created a smart layout system.
Based on a smart grid, the system adjusts to each distinct application. Added to this, high-end imagery, typography, and graphic elements were organized to fit together seamlessly.
The textile industry is constantly moving and Fiqa has caused a seismic shift.
While its innovative new products are designed to do everything, the brand has been carefully designed to make a long-lasting impression. One versatile fabric for every scenario and one remarkable brand ready to shape the future.
Welcome to the new generation of textiles.
Welcome to Fiqa.
