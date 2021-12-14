Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
art direction branding Concept store Fashion fashion design graphic design mexico moda Photography product design
WELCOME TO THE LAST ROW
Welcome to Items by Futura a concept store born out of Futura's vision
and need to create and materialize ideas simply because it's in our nature to do so,
to design everything we are looking for and cannot find.

Photo by: Malena Sueiro
Styling: Julian Kim
Makeup & Hair: Catalina Sartor
Models: Alex Royo, Eliot de Tienda y Catalina Sartor

https://items.byfutura.com/

