A.KOBEE , a US-based project honored with the 2021 Red Dot Design Award, is dedicated to enhancing early-stage baby care. Their main goal is crafting a smart baby bottle that aids infant development by prioritizing digestion through innovative design and safe materials.





Futura played a pivotal role in shaping their brand identity. Our choice of a clean, rounded sans-serif for the logotype aims to promote readability while making it feel friendly and direct. The packaging was designed to carefully protect each product, especially since they're made of the safest silicones. Illustrations of the bottle and its functionality were incorporated not just to highlight product specifications, but also to show its best feature: its ergonomic design that delivers an optimal feeding experience for babies.



Additionally, the carefully curated soft, muted, and pastel color palette chosen for A.kobee, mirrors the brand's essence. It's meant to feel welcoming to new parents while still being stylish and modern.





A.KOBEE, say hello to smart parenting.

