



Infocus Media is an audiovisual production agency based in Dubai. Their foundation is based on adaptability, creating ideas and generating structural solutions for each project. They are inspired by local culture and the use of technology to offer an innovative vision.





The graphic proposal was developed highlighting the capacity for solutions based on structure, imagination, creativity, knowledge, art and science. The logo reflects the value of a contemporary studio that can adapt to all types of projects. It is customised with a modern sans-serif typeface that combines geometric borders, which communicate the importance of structure. These contrast with a bold, curvilinear character reflecting the creative side. An icon system was also created to show the diversity of services the agency provides. We can see these values reflected through the colour palette with the use of black, white and a medium grey. The neutrals coexist with various vibrant colour gradients that intervene on the brand graphics and add a modern touch.





To make the communication more complete and to highlight the audio-visual area, the editorials are complemented by a series of images that are framed in various geometric shapes and use video effects such as bokeh or gradients.





Infocus Media, The local culture made visual.



Art Direction: Futura

Design & Production: Futura