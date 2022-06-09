



Campos is a residential project located in Polanco, Mexico City. A unique space with boutique attention, with the aim that residents can enjoy the best that the city has to offer.



The space is inspired by an eclectic atmosphere, a concept with which we developed the graphic proposal. The logo, inspired by Art Deco, combines two geometric typographies that in their time were used to portray an elegant and sophisticated lifestyle. The closed kerning of these, portrays luxury and gives it a more contemporary sensation. The emblem is also composed by geometric shapes that represent the number of the building: "361" in an abstract way. The geometric and curved lines, used as a graphic resource in the applications, evoke a modern and sophisticated feel. The eclecticism is reinforced through the typography used in the editorials.



The minimalist colour palette was created based on the interior design of the building. This is characterised by black and white as the main colours accented with a touch of light grey. These are complemented and contrasted by a palette of secondary colours inspired by the interior design. To these are added textures reminiscent of pewter finishes. They give a nod to the Mexican collective while keeping it sophisticated.





Campos, a step into the exceptional.





Art Direction: Futura