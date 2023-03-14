Rivium is an investment platform in Mexico City. FUTURA managed to capture this technology to develop the full brand and a platform that allows investors to identify and make smart decisions. As a result, we developed the ideal world for the brand's existence.





With technological, futuristic, and explorable in mind, the textures of the branding are the result of the fusion of two concepts: a new liquid, flexible metal, and the tools needed to mold it.





On the other hand, the platform should be intuitive and versatile, without leaving its futuristic concept behind. For this reason, we decided to incorporate textures and movement into the web resulting in various uneven shapes. These elements build a dynamic and cutting-edge brand that offers users the flexibility to design investment strategies that best suit their needs.





Rivium, the place where your money grows looking into the future.