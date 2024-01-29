Saigoncito, the first Vietnamese Banh-Mi street food stall in Mexico City.
In Vietnam, much like in Mexico City, street food is everywhere. When designing Saigoncito´s identity, our goal was to incorporate typical staples of Vietnamese urban culture to its visual universe. Inspired by the distinctive graphic design features of their streets, we created our chunky-typographical logo. In this sense, the soul of this project lies in illustrations rooted in traditional wood engravings, capturing everyday scenes from the streets of Vietnam. Giving tradition a modern and vibrant twist, we created adorable Banh-mi eating characters, bringing the visual richness of Vietnamese urban culture to our brand's personality.
Saigoncito, where Mexico and Vietnam unite by the love for coriander and sriracha.
Branding, Editorial Design, Art Direction and 3D : By Futura