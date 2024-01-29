Saigoncito , the first Vietnamese Banh-Mi street food stall in Mexico City.





In Vietnam, much like in Mexico City, street food is everywhere. When designing Saigoncito´s identity, our goal was to incorporate typical staples of Vietnamese urban culture to its visual universe. Inspired by the distinctive graphic design features of their streets, we created our chunky-typographical logo. In this sense, the soul of this project lies in illustrations rooted in traditional wood engravings, capturing everyday scenes from the streets of Vietnam. Giving tradition a modern and vibrant twist, we created adorable Banh-mi eating characters, bringing the visual richness of Vietnamese urban culture to our brand's personality.



Saigoncito, where Mexico and Vietnam unite by the love for coriander and sriracha.



—