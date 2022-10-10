



Skinsheet is an innovative skincare brand based in Los Angeles. It uses revolutionary cotton cellulose, materials that are gentle and sustainable, with the goal of making facial cleansing routines work better.



The logo reflects The Skinsheet's smart, tall and edgy personality. It was customised using typefaces with different weights that highlight each word and help the brand look clean, fresh and modern. The editorial was designed to create a quick and easy-to-read use of the product, whether in packaging or brand communication. From the recurring use of instructions, each sentence is connected by curved or straight lines adding dynamism to the editorial.



To complement this, an illustrative graphic was generated with the aim of communicating the instructions for use of the product on the packaging, using hands that show the correct way to use it: for dipping, for small areas and for the whole face.



Skinsheet, Stronger results less waste



__

Art Direction: Futura

Design & Production: Futura