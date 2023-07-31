Futura .'s profile
Panarama is an Art Gallery + Concept store based in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Their main objective is to condense the location's essence - tropical surroundings and beautiful beaches - to promote culture from within the Riviera Maya, by offering a curated and unique collection of art pieces, such as textiles, objects and prints. Panarama prioritizes creativity and innovation, but more importantly they prioritize collaboration with  designers and artists, showcase limited-edition or exclusive products, and provide a platform to offer pieces that can only be found in the Riviera. And also, delicious barista-style coffee 

The interior design is inspired by this essence: the colors of the natural surroundings of the store are that of its walls.
The icon emerges as a satire of the duct taped banana, as a fun way to remind ourselves, and consumers, that we have no intention of being a snobbish art gallery but rather to provide a space for them to find beautiful art and culture.
Art Direction: Futura
Design & Production: Futura
Illustrations & Posters: Malika Favre and Violeta Hernandez
