La Taqueria "La original"
art direction branding clay graphic design Mexican Food photograpghy Plasticine stopmotion Tacos taqueria
La Taqueria "La original" is a Mexican restaurant located in Frankfurt, Germany. The brand concept is inspired by Mexican retablos, a very old type of art that consists of a story composed of a scene and a narrative. 

Taking inspiration from the brush strokes that were used to paint these works, the logo was handmade with the idea of preserving the essence of craftsmanship. The editorials are inspired by the aesthetics of "Rótulos", a very popular trade in Mexico that is responsible for giving life to commercial premises, full of colour and ingenuity where diverse images and typographies dialogue. To generate contrast and dynamism, two different typographies were used. The graphics are complemented with a set of illustrations that tell funny stories about Mexican culture or experiences that you can live in the restaurant, using popular and folkloric symbols. 

La Taqueria, The most delicious tacos in town.
Art Direction: Futura
Design & Production: Futura

