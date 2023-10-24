Fabric (formerly Talagent Financial) is a cutting-edge wealth technology platform designed for modern advisors. They came to us to help redesign their brand in tandem with their new platform launch. We worked on the naming, brand strategy, visual identity, 3D assets, platform design, and the website design.





In our initial strategy work, we learned that advisors shared a negative sentiment around risk. However, Fabric’s technology allows you to embrace risk in new and powerful ways. We decided to center the brand direction on just that – a shifting perception of risk. The brand expression demonstrates that risk should not be avoided but instead embraced. Risk is all around us, it is the Fabric of life.