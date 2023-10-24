Fabric (formerly Talagent Financial) is a cutting-edge wealth technology platform designed for modern advisors. They came to us to help redesign their brand in tandem with their new platform launch. We worked on the naming, brand strategy, visual identity, 3D assets, platform design, and the website design.
In our initial strategy work, we learned that advisors shared a negative sentiment around risk. However, Fabric’s technology allows you to embrace risk in new and powerful ways. We decided to center the brand direction on just that – a shifting perception of risk. The brand expression demonstrates that risk should not be avoided but instead embraced. Risk is all around us, it is the Fabric of life.
The brand’s original name Talagent was a combination of Tailsman and Agent. Consequently, many people started associating it with the insurance category because of the “agent” connotation. We decided to go through a strategic naming process to find a more evocative and unexpected name that better told their brand story around risk. The word “Fabric” captures the idea of a weaving tapestry. This inspired not only the name but the entire brand idea “Risk is the Fabric of Life.”
The challenge in developing the interface was to organize a vast amount of information extracted from each client’s database and present it simply to assist the advisors in making the best decisions. Together with the Fabric team, we designed an experience that allows advisors to manage a larger number of clients much more accurately and with insights that only Fabric technology could provide.
The chrome 3D texture was designed to feel like a piece of fabric from the future. It is used to wrap around different elements like people and typography as a metaphorical representation of weaving risk into your wealth management strategies.