QX (Quality Experience)

Quality Experience (QX) is an independent, full-service advertising agency on a mission to foster purposeful interactions between brands and their audiences by creating quality experiences. QX applies meticulous care to every aspect of their work, creating an environment where bold ideas can flourish. We tapped into this by embracing tension and duality, creating brand assets that showcase a striking balance between safety and danger. The brand centers around a dynamic logo system that adapts to the different personalities and tones of QX’s clients
and projects.
QX is not “one size fits all,” and neither is their logo system. We developed a dynamic range of logomarks to adapt to the unique personality of each client.
Our goal with this variety is to ensure each client sees themselves within QX's brand universe.
To further personify QX’s brand, we created a 3D logomark that takes the shape of a living organism, embodying the brand’s organic and ever-evolving essence. In this biosphere, the logomark breaks through the limits of its 2D shape, expanding into a 3D living organism.