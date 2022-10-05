Google I/O 2022

Google I/O connects developers from around the world for thoughtful discussions, insights from Google experts, and a first look at the latest developer products. In collaboration with the Google Events & Experiences team we created a bespoke identity that could live on location, stage, digitally, and printed materials.





Taking inspiration from the iconic venue at the Shoreline Amphitheatre, we created the identity, and illustrations for the event. The visual language was inspired by the vanguard innovation of 20th century World Expos, where thought leaders worldwide came together to share their vision for the future.