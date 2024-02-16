Coordinape is a platform for web3 DAOs to quickly and fairly distribute resources to contributors. Their platform shifts the way individuals and communities interact with each other, encouraging a symbiotic interconnectedness that fosters more efficient collaboration and decision making.
The visual identity centers around this idea of symbiosis which is reflected in both the wordmark, monogram & illustration system.
&Walsh, 2024
Illustrations are one of the most essential elements for Coordinape's identity. The illustrations represent the contributions and giving moments between collaborators. These visuals aim to bring to life the living and breathing nature of DAOs and the “building” that is happening in real time.
The wordmark and shortened “Co” mark were inspired by the interconnectedness of individuals, groups and communities through organic lines that surround the type fluidly. The “Co” mark is used in condensed spaces such as a social avatar.