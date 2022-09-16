Kathrein Privatbank is a leading private bank in Austria, helping clients to better live their narrative with the most personalized private banking experience.
Every product and service they offer is in the pursuit of personal. In their identity, we focused on bringing forward Kathrein’s Austrian roots in combination with their deep commitment to personalization to separate them from their larger international competitors.
The logo system was designed to embrace their core mission around personalization. Whether on print or digital, the logo can be customize with each of their client’s names.
The type throughout the branding reflects the upward & forward path of the K logo—symbolizing how Kathrein helps people better move through life.
To represent Kathrein's heritage in Austria, we drew from visuals from the Viennese Secession to create a series of graphic ornaments & patterns.
Marble is also an essential part of Viennese art and architecture history, so we created a series of sculptures that relate to their financial investments in sustainable solutions, artificial intelligence, or the arts.