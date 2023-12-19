Rubi exists to ensure our planetary future by restoring Earth’s ecological balance with reimagined supply chains that are symbiotic with the planet. With nature as Rubi’s greatest inspiration, their technology enables for the first time production systems that exist in harmony with the planet -- cleaning the air, preserving Earth’s resources, and creating goods that improve people’s lives that then become food for the planet at end-of-life.



We centered the brand’s direction around the idea of symbiotic sensibility. The brand elements were designed to reflect being in harmony with the beautiful, mysterious and magical cycles of nature and with each other. Symbiosis and harmony are visualized through the brands monogram, carbon-capture inspired patterns, and 3D imagery.

