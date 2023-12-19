Rubi exists to ensure our planetary future by restoring Earth’s ecological balance with reimagined supply chains that are symbiotic with the planet. With nature as Rubi’s greatest inspiration, their technology enables for the first time production systems that exist in harmony with the planet -- cleaning the air, preserving Earth’s resources, and creating goods that improve people’s lives that then become food for the planet at end-of-life.
We centered the brand’s direction around the idea of symbiotic sensibility. The brand elements were designed to reflect being in harmony with the beautiful, mysterious and magical cycles of nature and with each other. Symbiosis and harmony are visualized through the brands monogram, carbon-capture inspired patterns, and 3D imagery.
We centered the brand’s direction around the idea of symbiotic sensibility. The brand elements were designed to reflect being in harmony with the beautiful, mysterious and magical cycles of nature and with each other. Symbiosis and harmony are visualized through the brands monogram, carbon-capture inspired patterns, and 3D imagery.
The logo, and it’s subsequent monogram, has a growing quality referencing Rubi’s original nature inspiration direction combined with a carbon aesthetic. The monogram, is an ambigram meaning it can be rotated 180* and look the same, showcasing the symbiotic sensibility of the company and the magical cycles of nature.
3D imagery is used throughout the brand to express the natural states with Rubi’s fabrics, while also communicating Rubi's pioneering methodology in a visually dynamic way to their customers.
We built on Rubi’s brand DNA with a photography direction that encompasses a “WAGMI” feeling. The joyful, colorful and group led photography surrounded by nature that helps contextualize the fabrics and technology grounding it in Rubi’s belief that together we can make a difference.
The patterns are inspired by the concept of trapping carbon during the manufacturing process of Rubi fabrics. The grid-based pattern is composed of positioned sparkles and circles that gradually dissipate adding dynamism into the brand.