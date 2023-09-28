GUT is a global independent creative network with multiple international offices. GUT’s mission is to inspire the world to follow their gut. We first worked with GUT in 2019 to create their logo that centered around a spiral GUT intestine. Since the initial work, GUT has expanded to over 500+ people in over seven countries across the world. This year, GUT worked with us to build out a library of brand assets, a customized gut intestine type & number system, as well as a sophisticated guidelines system that can easily be scaled and implemented across their different agency locations and creative departments around the world.



