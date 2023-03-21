Bombas is a comfort-focused sock and apparel brand with a mission to help those in need. One purchased = one donated, always and forever. As Bombas grew beyond socks, they needed a more sophisticated brand system that could keep pace with their growing product extensions. We created a new color system, new typography, and a new graphic system to generate custom shapes, motion principles, art direction, and product systems.





We centered the brand direction around the concept of “Little Big Things.” Little Big Things is the intersection of Bombas’ product and mission. While socks are small, they can make a big impact on the world. Bombas has donated over 75 million pairs of socks to those in need. Diving deeper into the name Bombas (Latin for bee) we were inspired by the way bees work together in a hive to make a big impact. The entire graphic system for the identity is built on the hexagon shapes from a hive. Every hexagon has a distinct identity represented by the different glyphs in the brand. When all of these little pieces come together they create a larger system. The hexagon grid allows for system expansion to account for new product lines and future creative needs.