De Beers - 1880 Master Collection

De Beers - 1888 Master Collection



De Beers, a name synonymous with diamond mastery, invites individuals on an enlightening journey. This experience celebrates every facet of De Beers diamonds, weaving together their rich history and the artistry behind their creation.



Each De Beers diamond tells a unique story. From their geological beginnings to the meticulous crafting process, every stage adds to the diamond's intrinsic value. Our goal was to bring consumers along on this captivating voyage. The journey begins in the store, where we've transformed the space into an immersive world, offering a sensory-rich exploration of diamond perfection.



For De Beers' 1888 Master Diamond Collection, we crafted an experience that showcases the splendor of their diamonds through an educational narrative. The adventure continues inside the store, where customers delve deeper into the diamond's journey. The focus shifts from the diamonds' origins to understanding their value through the lens of the 4Cs—Cut, Clarity, Color, and Carat. This education is seamlessly integrated into the store's design, accompanied by expert guidance from the De Beers team.





The heart of our collaboration is the diamond packaging—a beautifully handcrafted box that unfolds like a story, revealing the diamond's journey and significance. This packaging is a masterpiece of print design, capturing the essence of De Beers diamonds.



Upon purchase, customers receive a limited edition package, transforming them into connoisseurs of their diamonds. This set includes a detailed book chronicling the diamond's journey from its origin to its final form. Additionally, customers are equipped with tools used by professionals, enhancing their engagement with the diamond and adding interactive elements to the book.



