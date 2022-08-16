Ballymore, The Wardian

We were approached by building developers Ballymore to build the launch concept, website, video and photographic journal as well as the full suite of collateral for their newest development, The Wardian. Our idea played on the transitory aspect of nature’s ever-changing state. Communicating the passing of time and capturing the changing qualities of the Wardian’s surroundings in a day; for instance, light shining through the windows, and shadows elongating and shifting as the day goes by.





Our approach follows the journey of three people and their lifestyles through the building. It highlights its amenities from dawn until dusk, capturing the structure and its changing details through the hours. The main focus throughout is the narrative of the building, its amenities and what it offers its residents. The details captured within the building act as a secondary element that adds visual depth to the narrative.





We celebrate the architectural achievement of the building itself through capturing and mirroring its material and design qualities.