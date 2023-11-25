At XX, we place great importance on creating brands that have a lasting legacy. When The Kettle Kids (@thekettlekids) and Brand Manager, Hannan Malik (@hannwn) approached us to develop a visual identity for their brand, we were excited to help them create something that was authentic, optimistic and timeless.
We drew inspiration from the Hutson brothers, founders of The Kettle Kids, who have a deep connection to London's visual culture. Taking cues from historic hand-crafted signage, architectural details, and material palettes, we created a bespoke logotype, typeface and monogram that pays homage to traditional typographic lettering while incorporating modern craftsmanship.
To ensure a cohesive brand experience, we extended the new graphic language throughout the store signage, interior palette, and printed ephemera. Additionally, we developed a toolkit of digital frameworks to translate the brand to a wide audience.
However, we did not undertake this project alone. We collaborated with our spatial partners, Hesselbrand, to bring the brand to life in the retail environment. Together, we developed a core concept with an authentic underpinning narrative and focused on technical details to create a retail space that aligned with the brand's shared and ambitious vision.
—
Spatial Photography by Oskar Proctor.
We caught up with Right Aligned earlier this year to discuss how we approach our work and share a look into the process for this project for the Kettle Kids.