The Office Group
In 2022, TOG and Fora merged to create a leading flexible workspace group operating across London predominantly, with outposts Bristol, Reading, Cambridge, Leeds, Frankfurt, Hamburg and three workspaces in Berlin, with a combined a combined portfolio stands at over 70 buildings totalling 3.1m sq ft of real estate. After the merger, The Office Group had to adapt their architecture from two customer-facing brands to one. FORA would become its customer-facing brand with which they communicate and The Office Group would take a step back and become the holding company and brand for the corporate side of the business and all the behind the scenes activity.
With that in mind, XX’s brief was to create a corporate identity that felt ownable, premium and distinctive. In response, Two Times Elliott developed a straightforward, flexible system to reflect The Office Group’s ambition; to give people and business space to grow.
Creating space required a brand foundation that was adaptable and flexible. Built with functionally in mind, Two Times Elliott developed a succinct linear system that operated on a simplified grid, with the ability to flex and adapt to the content within the space. This anchoring framework means that a more initiative approach to communications can be implemented moving forward. The cohesive brand framework allows for clearer information navigation when layering typography, imagery and colour. This allows for a more measured approach, without compromising The Office Group’s ability
to tailor brand expression.
For such a functional system, it was important that there was a sense of engagement through-out to elevate the brand to be more distinctive and ownable. As such, Ostia Antica serves as the display typeface for the brand. Designed by Bureau Brut with Spassky Fischer, the typeface has a sense of vibrancy and playfulness in its construction. In combination with its more carefree 35° italic form, the overall intention is to pull The Office Group’s identity into a space that has a tangible personality and reflects the people at its core.