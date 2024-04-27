

The Office Group





In 2022, TOG and Fora merged to create a leading flexible workspace group operating across London predominantly, with outposts Bristol, Reading, Cambridge, Leeds, Frankfurt, Hamburg and three workspaces in Berlin, with a combined a combined portfolio stands at over 70 buildings totalling 3.1m sq ft of real estate. After the merger, The Office Group had to adapt their architecture from two customer-facing brands to one. FORA would become its customer-facing brand with which they communicate and The Office Group would take a step back and become the holding company and brand for the corporate side of the business and all the behind the scenes activity.



