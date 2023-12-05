Silent Songs





In a world where the ambient music genre has been mostly taken over by AI and has lost authenticity, Silent Songs wanted to shake things up. Their mission is to create high-quality human-made music and enhance people's lives with well-curated collections. Our role was to craft a visual identity system that echoed this ethos, bridging the gap between sound and humanness.



We turned to the golden ratio, a symbol of natural harmony. This underlying structure helped us create a visual system and language that vibrates with life, mirroring the rhythms and vibrations of music and its influence on our brains.



We designed a comprehensive visual system that creates a sense of unity and transports listeners to a specific place where personal vibration shifts. This system captures the essence of music - its fluidity, its power to move and enhance our daily lives. Every element in this identity speaks to the heart, inviting listeners on a journey to listen and immerse in the sounds and stories.





The visual identity we've created is a well-curated visual symphony, a narrative telling the story of music that inspires listeners to engage more profoundly.





As Silent Songs continues to evolve, so does its visual identity. Welcome to a new way of experiencing music - deeply, personally, and more human.