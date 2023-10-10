A Running Commentary - A.R.C



In the dynamic and continually evolving space of film production, the founders of established production company Dirty Films approached us to rethink their brand. To help unlock the next stage of their growth, position them as a leader in the space and shift industry perceptions of them from a boutique studio to a full-service content house.





For years, they thrived under their original moniker, representing the company's initial, more rebellious phase. No longer resonating with this direction or encompassing the broader scope of the company's creative pursuits, defining a new authenticity was needed.





The start point of this transformation was the company name. A Running Commentary (ARC), is a statement of intent. A name that allows it to express, explore, and articulate its work's creative and cultural impact without compromise.





From the intention the name gave us, we crafted a visual language to mirror the complexity and emotion innate to film production. Inspired by the nuts and bolts of the film industry, our design choices echoed everything from camera interfaces to editing software—infusing recognisable industry elements into a fresh brand expression.









https://www.arunningcommentary.com/

This new name and design language authentically manifests the company's evolving principles and aspirations. Seamlessly linking their established past to a future that will coexist with the continual evolution of film production and storytelling.

