ØTHERS stand out in the industry due to their unique and authentic typographic language. The brand adopts an authoritative voice, utilising Neue Haas Grotesk for ultra-precise communication, guiding users through the realms of body, mind, and soul. The intricate design, bold utilitarian typography, and light technical detailing add new dimensions to the user experience, creating endless opportunities for discovery.





We were deeply committed to the concept of neurological hacking for ØTHERS, aiming for a harmonious synchronisation of the mind and body with the surrounding world. We developed an innovative typographic system, leveraging an ethereal upload experience. The use of Art Company Mono and an organic code system unlock new ingredients, guiding users through a transformative journey.



