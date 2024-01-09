Bal du MAC 2023









This year, for its annual Bal du Mac, the Fondation du Musée d'art contemporain organized an evening to launch a fictitious club: PALACE. The studio was commissioned to create the visual signature for this new club. Inspired by rave and punk aesthetics, the signature developed bridges the gap between the elegance of a conventional ball and the effervescence of a club, using the flash of light as a common denominator.





To accompany the identity - and as the main communication tool for the ball's guests - we

created an experiential micro-site that plays with the campaign's flagship visuals, generated with artificial intelligence, by creating dynamic layers composed of motion blurs and flashes of light. Development was carried out by Samuel Charpentier.







