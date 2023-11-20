







Assemblage is a creative legacy services organization, tailored to meet the needs of collectors, artists and creatives, and to provide comprehensive advice on all aspects of estate and legacy planning. They also specialize in art appraising and curation services.





To communicate the idea of Assemblage, the graphic look is carefully curated and meticulously placed in a minimalistic fashion. Using a grid system, we treat each piece like a gallery wall and combine colour and image to create different layouts. The logo acts as its own collection of sorts by combining multiple typefaces together, individual components

that come together to create a common form.









