graphic design brand identity branding logo design visual identity Logotype
Founded in 2018, HOMY Studio is a boutique sound design and music production studio. For their new identity, we created a warmly playful graphic signature. The logo and monogram - all in curves, are framed by a strong Swiss grid, representing the professionalism of the founding duo.

The identity also features film photos taken by Homy members during creative sessions. In addition, we redesigned the studio's website to showcase its various areas of expertise: sound identity, original music, post-production and sound design, etc.


CREDITS

Creative Direction/Direction de création: Jean-Sébastien Baillat
Art Direction/Direction artistique: Claudia Deneault-Robillard
Design: Claudia Deneault-Robillard
Animation: Till Kraus, Luce Ruissy
Project Manager/Chargé de projet: Samuel Gauvreau Des Aulniers
Mots/Words: Steve Savage
Website development: Samuel Charpentier
Fonts used: Cigarillo, by No Bad Type


