







Founded in 2018, HOMY Studio is a boutique sound design and music production studio. For their new identity, we created a warmly playful graphic signature. The logo and monogram - all in curves, are framed by a strong Swiss grid, representing the professionalism of the founding duo.





The identity also features film photos taken by Homy members during creative sessions. In addition, we redesigned the studio's website to showcase its various areas of expertise: sound identity, original music, post-production and sound design, etc.







