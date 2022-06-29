Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Mural - 10th edition
Baillat Studio
Behance.net
art direction branding campaign festival Graffiti graphic identity ILLUSTRATION poster Poster series
art direction branding campaign festival Graffiti graphic identity ILLUSTRATION poster Poster series


To celebrate the tenth edition of the Mural Urban Art Festival, we created a striking identity that highlighted the festival's first decade while setting the tone for the years to come. To do this, we created a campaign centered around a system of 10 graffiti-style illustrations - playful and vivid - that were set against clean, contemporary typographic visuals. In the wild poster campaign, we added a material dimension to the project as the posters were individually graffitied before being put up.

This play with materiality and simplicity of illustrations allowed the Mural Festival to celebrate its first leitmotiv, street art, in addition to offering its 10th edition a strong human dimension. In this spirit, the use of graffiti had the objective of placing the public at the center of this edition. The colorful and dynamic intervention on a discreet canvas recalls the energy of street art, and the Mural Festival, which breaks a certain monotony.


art direction branding campaign festival Graffiti graphic identity ILLUSTRATION poster Poster series
Image may contain: building, handwriting and outdoor
Image may contain: building, handwriting and outdoor
art direction branding campaign festival Graffiti graphic identity ILLUSTRATION poster Poster series
Image may contain: building, outdoor and handwriting
Image may contain: building, handwriting and outdoor
       
art direction branding campaign festival Graffiti graphic identity ILLUSTRATION poster Poster series
      
art direction branding campaign festival Graffiti graphic identity ILLUSTRATION poster Poster series
Image may contain: indoor and person
art direction branding campaign festival Graffiti graphic identity ILLUSTRATION poster Poster series
art direction branding campaign festival Graffiti graphic identity ILLUSTRATION poster Poster series
art direction branding campaign festival Graffiti graphic identity ILLUSTRATION poster Poster series
art direction branding campaign festival Graffiti graphic identity ILLUSTRATION poster Poster series
Image may contain: hat, cap and indoor


art direction branding campaign festival Graffiti graphic identity ILLUSTRATION poster Poster series






art direction branding campaign festival Graffiti graphic identity ILLUSTRATION poster Poster series
art direction branding campaign festival Graffiti graphic identity ILLUSTRATION poster Poster series
  

art direction branding campaign festival Graffiti graphic identity ILLUSTRATION poster Poster series



Credits

Creative Direction: Jean-Sébastien Baillat
Project Manager: Samuel Gauvreau des Aulniers
Art Direction & Graphic Design: Claudia Deneault Robillard
Motion Design: Romane Bechu, Jacob Newnham





Mural - 10th edition
250
874
18
Published:
user's avatar
Baillat Studio

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Baillat Studio
    Montreal, Quebec, Canada

    Mural - 10th edition

    250
    874
    18
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields