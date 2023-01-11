AGE OF UNION BRAND IDENTITY AND CAMPAIGN

Age of Union was started, in 2021 by Lightspeed founder Dax Dasilva, to plant the seeds for a new age of environmental awareness. Their main mission is to inspire the next generation of changemakers to unite to fight climate change on a common front. Age of Union's desire to ignite change called for an equally disruptive look and feel.
Using bold colours and vivid imagery, Baillat Studio worked to redefine what it means to be an environmental non-profit alliance. Based on the idea of connection, a simple line is used as the unifying symbol of the brand, connecting us all to take action for the future of our planet.
WEBSITE
The Age of Union brand is also reflected on its new website, which again focuses on
the idea of a unifying line. The website was created in partnership with Locomotive.
Link : https://ageofunion.com/
MANIFEST VIDEO
To launch an awareness campaign, the studio and Age of Union produced a manifesto video that encapsulates the project's mission and leitmotif.
The video was made following a studio shoot and a shoot in nature, then completed with the realization of strong images in 3D.
Credits:
Brand Identity
Creative Director: Jean-Sébastien Baillat
Art Director: Olivia Chan
Lead Designer: Olivia Chan
Graphic Design: Olivia Chan, Gabriel Cance, Louis Dollé
Project Manager: Charles Spina
Motion Design: Romane Bechu, Jacob Newnham
Website: Locomotive
Manifest Video
Client : Age of Union / Dax Dasilva
Agency: Baillat Studio
Creative Director: Jean-Sébastien Baillat
Art Director: Olivia Chan
Agency Producer: Charles Spina
Production Company: DAVAI
Producers : Anthony Martino-Maurice & Jérémy Nolet
Directed by Baillat Studio and Robert Desroches
Director of Photography: Robert Desroches
Set Design: Audrey St-Laurent
1st AC: Harold Cassiere
Gaffer: Hugo Ferland
Gaffer’s best boy: Kyle Pelletier
Lighting Board Operator: Marc-Antoine Thériault Daunais
Key Grip: Brice Bodson
Key Grip’s best boy: Ludovic Pilon
Robotic Arm Operator: Jerry Andrews
Robotic Arm Assistant: Bastien Meyer
Projection & laser technician: Patrick Trudeau
Water Tank Supplier: Umake Factory
Production Assistant: Raffaël Tremblay
Editor: Romane Béchu
Grading: Simon Bois
Music: Homy Studio
3D Animation: Patrick Trudeau, Sindre Ulvik Péladeau
Visual & Special effects: Xavier Bourque