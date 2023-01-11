AGE OF UNION BRAND IDENTITY AND CAMPAIGN









Age of Union was started, in 2021 by Lightspeed founder Dax Dasilva, to plant the seeds for a new age of environmental awareness. Their main mission is to inspire the next generation of changemakers to unite to fight climate change on a common front. Age of Union's desire to ignite change called for an equally disruptive look and feel.





Using bold colours and vivid imagery, Baillat Studio worked to redefine what it means to be an environmental non-profit alliance. Based on the idea of connection, a simple line is used as the unifying symbol of the brand, connecting us all to take action for the future of our planet.









