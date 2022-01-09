La Semaine du Japon 2022

(EN) For the fifth year in a row, Yatai, a Montreal festival which celebrates Japanese culture and street food, entrusted its visual identity to Baillat Studio. The theme of the campaign is based on a new calendar system that is highlighting the year of the tiger. A calendar is a tool that is universal to planning events, activities and many more. To emphasis the festivities and celebration of the Japanese culture, we chose an approach with vibrant colours and got inspired by Nobori banners.





(FR) Pour la cinquième année consécutive, Yatai, un festival montréalais qui célèbre la culture japonaise et la cuisine de rue, a confié son identité visuelle à Baillat Studio. Le thème de la campagne est basé sur un système de calendrier qui met en évidence l’année du tigre. Un calendrier est un outil universel pour planifier des événements, des activités et bien d’autres. Pour souligner les festivités et la célébration de la culture japonaise, nous avons choisi une approche aux couleurs vibrantes et nous nous sommes inspirés des bannières Nobori.