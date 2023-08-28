THE 4 COLOR® | Branding & Visual Identity

Scope: Discovery • Stylescapes • Logo • Branding • Style Guide

When Anthony Smith, the visionary behind The 4 Color, approached us, he was seeking more than just a logo. Anthony wanted an emblem that could encapsulate the essence, ethos, and deep-rooted values of The 4 Color. He was searching for a visual representation that would do justice to his brand built on passion, craft, color, and storytelling.