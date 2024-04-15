











Hawthorn Interiors - Brand Identity Case Study





Hawthorn Interiors, an emerging leader in the eco-friendly home decor sector, is dedicated to harmonizing modern living spaces with the beauty of nature. Driven by a commitment to sustainability, craftsmanship, and innovative design, Hawthorn seeks to revolutionize the way we envision and inhabit our personal spaces. With a focus on creating durable, timeless, and elegant decor pieces, Hawthorn Interiors aspires to blend the artistry of the natural world with contemporary aesthetics to foster serene and sustainable living environments.





Scope:





Brand Identity, Brand Strategy, Logo Design, Brand Style Guide, Visual and Textual Language, Packaging Design, Digital and Physical Presence, Environmental Graphics, Social Media Strategy.





