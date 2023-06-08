Dune - Brand identity

_
EN
A 200 m² former artist's studio converted into a loft dedicated to receptions and events, in the heart of Montmartre, Dune is a venue designed to stimulate creativity and well-being in a calm, intimate environment. Opening at the end of 2022, Dune hosts several events a week, focusing on yoga, sport, culture, meditation, well-being and product launches.
The venue's founder commissioned Brand Brothers to design the visual identity. Our graphic intervention is light but iconic, based on a typogram designed for the brand, structured and organic. The characters stretch out at their center, illustrating the movement and twisting of bodies - a reference to the founder's passion for yoga. The identity is used on a range of print and digital media, including a website designed by AB Projets Studio (@ab_projets) and developed in-house.
_
FR
Ancien atelier d'artistes de 200 m² reconverti en loft dédiés aux réceptions et évenements, au coeur de de Montmartre, Dune est un lieu pensé pour stimuler la créativité et le bien-être au sein d'un environnement calme et intimiste. Ouvert fin 2022, Dune accueille plusieurs événements par semaine, autour du yoga, du sport, de la culture, de la méditation, du bien-être ou de lancements produits.
La fondatrice du lieu a chargé Brand Brothers d'en concevoir l'identité visuelle. Notre intervention graphique se veut légère mais iconique, reposant sur un typogramme conçu pour la marque, structuré et organique. Les caractères s'étirent en leur centre, illustrant le mouvement et la torsion des corps ; une référence à la passion de la fondatrice pour le yoga. L'identité se décline sur un ensemble de supports imprimés et digitaux, notamment sur un site internet designé par AB Projets Studio (@ab_projets) et développé par nos soins.
