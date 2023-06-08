Dune - Brand identity

_

EN

AB Projets Studio ( @ab_projets

A 200 m² former artist's studio converted into a loft dedicated to receptions and events, in the heart of Montmartre, Dune is a venue designed to stimulate creativity and well-being in a calm, intimate environment. Opening at the end of 2022, Dune hosts several events a week, focusing on yoga, sport, culture, meditation, well-being and product launches.The venue's founder commissioned Brand Brothers to design the visual identity. Our graphic intervention is light but iconic, based on a typogram designed for the brand, structured and organic. The characters stretch out at their center, illustrating the movement and twisting of bodies - a reference to the founder's passion for yoga. The identity is used on a range of print and digital media, including a website designed byand developed in-house.