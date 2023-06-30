Studio Hauteville - Brand identity

_

EN





Studio Hauteville is a photo and video studio located at 3 rue d'Hauteville, in the heart of Paris. The 160m² studio offers photographers, creative directors and producers a full range of high-end services in an intimate atmosphere. Brand Brothers was commissioned to design the visual identity for the inauguration of the venue in spring 2023.

Our proposal is based on a typogram with a logical, organized structure, but punctuated by graphic accidents that give it a character that is both charismatic and welcoming. This identity is brought to life on multiple media, including a series of graphic posters that enhance the studio's interior design.