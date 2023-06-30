Studio Hauteville - Brand identity

_
EN
Studio Hauteville is a photo and video studio located at 3 rue d'Hauteville, in the heart of Paris. The 160m² studio offers photographers, creative directors and producers a full range of high-end services in an intimate atmosphere. Brand Brothers was commissioned to design the visual identity for the inauguration of the venue in spring 2023.
Our proposal is based on a typogram with a logical, organized structure, but punctuated by graphic accidents that give it a character that is both charismatic and welcoming. This identity is brought to life on multiple media, including a series of graphic posters that enhance the studio's interior design.
_
FR
Studio Hauteville est un studio photo et vidéo situé au 3 rue d'Hauteville, au coeur de Paris. Il offre sur 160m² des prestations complètes et haut de gamme, dans une ambiance intimiste, à destination des photographes, directeurs de création et producteurs. Brand Brothers a été chargé d'en imaginer l'identité visuelle en vue de l'inauguration du studio, qui a eu lieu au printemps 2023.
Notre proposition est axée sur un typogramme doté d'une structure logique et organisée, mais ponctué d'accidents graphiques qui lui confèrent un caractère à la fois charismatique et accueillant. Cette identité prend vie sur de multiples supports, dont une série d'affiches graphiques qui viennent enrichir l'agencement intérieur du studio.
