Closd - Brand identity

EN
Closd, a startup created by former lawyers in 2017, has set itself the mission of digitizing legal transactions from A to Z, as the founders have repeatedly experienced constraints in transactional processes during their past careers. Thus, around 4 main functions (project management, data room, electronic signature and secure archiving), Closd offers a fluid, intuitive and totally transformed experience for their 300 customers, representing more than 80,000 users (law firms, legal departments, investment banks, accountants, investment funds...).
Following the acquisition of Closd by LexisNexis, Brand Brothers was commissioned to completely rethink the company's graphic identity. Based on an in-house lettering, a graphic play occurs around the S, symbolizing the data flow, which offers a visual representation of the brand name, while bringing rhythm and movement to the typographic block.
The visual system extends the idea of flow and transmission of information, using tubes with gradient colors that follow free and dynamic forms. The whole is propagated on print and digital applications: campaigns, new website, with an adaptation of the new visual territory on the platform used daily by thousands of customers.
FR
Closd, startup créée par d'anciens avocats en 2017, s'est donnée pour mission de digitaliser les opérations juridiques de A à Z, les fondateurs ayant à maintes reprises fait l'expérience de contraintes dans les processus transactionnels au cour de leurs carrières passées. Ainsi, autour de 4 grandes fonctions (gestion de projet, data room, signature électronique et archivage sécurisé), Closd propose une expérience fluide, intuitive et totalement métamorphosée pour leurs 300 clients, représentant plus de 80 000 utilisateurs (cabinets d'avocats, directions juridiques, banques d'affaires, experts comptables, fonds d'investissement...).
Suite au rachat de Closd par LexisNexis, Brand Brothers a été mandaté pour repenser intégralement l'identité graphique de l'entreprise. Basé sur un lettrage maison, un jeu graphique se produit autour du S, symbolisant le cheminement des données, qui offre une représentation visuelle du nom de marque, tout en apportant rythme et mouvement au bloc typographique.
Le système visuel prolonge l'idée de flux et de transmission de l'information, au moyen de tubes aux couleurs dégradés qui épousent des formes libres et dynamiques. L'ensemble se propage sur des applications print et digitales : campagnes, nouveau site web, avec une adaption du nouveau territoire visuel sur la plateforme utilisée quotidiennement par des milliers de clients.
