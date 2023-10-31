Mozoo - Brand identity

_
EN
A design studio redefining the visual identity of one of Paris' most energetic creative agencies? That's the challenge set by Mozoo, a social content factory founded in 2010 and employing over 60 people. As an expert digital agency, Mozoo helps innovative companies adapt to an increasingly complex and fast-paced technological environment, creatively and effectively. Their motto: "Creating at the speed of change", by imagining brand stories anchored in their time, around the disciplines of brand content, social media, video production or Web3.
Brand Brothers worked with the agency on this major narrative and graphic overhaul, based on an agile, lively identity proposition. Wishing to position itself as a purely creative structure, we first strengthened and simplified the typographic logo around 100% custom lettering, robust, massive and contemporary, to establish the name in the panorama of Parsian agencies. Introduced in 4 neon shades, black, white and two accompanying typefaces (Parafina, Feliciano Type and Diatype, Dinamo), the new visual system is made up of generative waves whose shape is infinitely adaptable. As a dynamic graphic illustration of Mozoo's signature, these waves cohabit with the agency's productions and messages. We developed comprehensive graphic standards that synthesize the entire new visual language, which is used in multiple vectors, both print and digital.
Team photo credit: Welcome To The Jungle
FR
Un studio de design qui redéfinit l'identité visuelle d'une des agences créatives les plus énergiques de Paris ? Tel est le défi que nous a lancé Mozoo, social content factory fondée en 2010 et comptant plus de 60 collaborateurs. Agence experte du digital, Mozoo aide les entreprises innovantes à s'adapter à un contexte technologique toujours plus complexe et véloce, de façon créative et efficace. Leur motto : "Creating at the speed of change", en imaginant des histoires de marques ancrées dans leur temps, autour des disciplines du brand content, du social media, de la production vidéo ou du Web3.
Brand Brothers a accompagné l'agence dans ce grand chantier de refonte narrative et graphique, autour d'une proposition identitaire agile et vivante. Désireuse de se positionner comme une pure structure créative, nous avons tout d'abord renforcé et simplifié le logo typographique autour d'un lettrage 100% custom, robuste, massif et contemporain, pour asseoir le nom dans le panorama des agences parsiennes. Introduit par 4 teintes néons, du noir, du blanc et deux caractères d'accompagnement (Parafina, Feliciano Type et Diatype, Dinamo), le nouveau système visuel, quant à lui, se compose de vagues génératives dont la forme s'adapte à l'infini. Illustration graphique et dynamique de la signature de Mozoo, ces vagues viennent cohabiter avec les productions et messages de l'agence. Nous avons développé des normes graphiques complètes qui synthétisent l'ensemble du nouveau langage visuel, décliné sur de multiples vecteurs, tant sur le print que sur le digital.
Crédit photo équipe : Welcome To The Jungle