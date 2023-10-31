Mozoo - Brand identity





A design studio redefining the visual identity of one of Paris' most energetic creative agencies? That's the challenge set by Mozoo, a social content factory founded in 2010 and employing over 60 people. As an expert digital agency, Mozoo helps innovative companies adapt to an increasingly complex and fast-paced technological environment, creatively and effectively. Their motto: "Creating at the speed of change", by imagining brand stories anchored in their time, around the disciplines of brand content, social media, video production or Web3.

Brand Brothers worked with the agency on this major narrative and graphic overhaul, based on an agile, lively identity proposition. Wishing to position itself as a purely creative structure, we first strengthened and simplified the typographic logo around 100% custom lettering, robust, massive and contemporary, to establish the name in the panorama of Parsian agencies. Introduced in 4 neon shades, black, white and two accompanying typefaces (Parafina, Feliciano Type and Diatype, Dinamo), the new visual system is made up of generative waves whose shape is infinitely adaptable. As a dynamic graphic illustration of Mozoo's signature, these waves cohabit with the agency's productions and messages. We developed comprehensive graphic standards that synthesize the entire new visual language, which is used in multiple vectors, both print and digital.





Team photo credit: Welcome To The Jungle