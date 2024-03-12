Datura - Brand identity

_

Datura is a micro roaster, offering an exclusive selection of premium coffees, with a focus on pure, aromatic profiles that highlight the nuances of different varieties and terroirs.

Ahead of the launch, which took place in March 2024 at the Paris Café Festival, Datura's founder chose Brand Brothers to develop its identity and art direction. We developed an in-house typogram, balanced and mysterious, accompanied by a sensitive and orderly graphic environment. Spreading across the first packaging and printed materials, the graphic identity is intended to evolve, and will incorporate new coffee references and new developments over the coming months.