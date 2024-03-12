Datura - Brand identity

_
EN
Datura is a micro roaster, offering an exclusive selection of premium coffees, with a focus on pure, aromatic profiles that highlight the nuances of different varieties and terroirs.
Ahead of the launch, which took place in March 2024 at the Paris Café Festival, Datura's founder chose Brand Brothers to develop its identity and art direction. We developed an in-house typogram, balanced and mysterious, accompanied by a sensitive and orderly graphic environment. Spreading across the first packaging and printed materials, the graphic identity is intended to evolve, and will incorporate new coffee references and new developments over the coming months.
FR
Datura est un un micro-torréfacteur, proposant une sélection exclusive de cafés haut de gamme, avec une attention particulière portée aux profils purs et aromatiques, qui mettent en lumière les nuances des différentes variétés et terroirs.
Au préalable du lancement qui a eu lieu en mars 2024 à l'occasion du Paris Café Festival, le fondateur de Datura a choisi Brand Brothers pour en développer l'identité et la direction artistique. Nous avons développé un typogramme maison, équilibré et mystérieux, accompagné d'un environnement graphique sensible et ordonné. Se propageant sur les premiers packagings et des supports imprimés, l'identité graphique se veut évolutive, et intégrera de nouvelles références de café et de nouveaux développements dans les prochains mois.