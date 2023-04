Yield Guild Games - Brand identity

_

EN





Yield Guild Games (YGG) is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that invests in NFTs used in virtual worlds and blockchain-based games. Through video gaming, its goal is to create the world’s largest virtual economy.

A pioneer since 2018 of “Play to earn”, Yield Guild Games is also the world’s first and largest web3 game guild, in which players can thrive by finding their community, discovering new games, competing and evolving in their practice by collecting multiple rewards.



YGG approached us in 2022 with the aim of completely rethinking their graphic identity. Our visual proposal is intended to be rich and 100% modular, leaving in fine the possibility for all members of the community to appropriate all the elements of the branding to enrich it autonomously. Thus, the new typographic logo, 100% custom, is a composition based on 18 geometric elements, which, by assembling, allow to form a complete alphabet, transforming into a headline font, YGG Display Mono. This construction grid and these elements are translated into a family of ‘runes’, graphic creatures that come to life and spread throughout the YGG universe. The community can create its own runes, and enrich the visual territory endlessly. The graphic guidelines are embellished with various visual compositions, static or in motion, and a neon color palette.

Our proposal was partially accepted; YGG’s teams adapted our graphic principle to a visual identity created in-house.