P1 Bouche - Brand identity

Located a stone's throw from Atelier P1, the now famous bakery on rue Marcadet (Paris 18th, identity pr Brand Brothers) P1 Bouche is a place that serves generous, family-style bakery cuisine, offering a unique culinary experience for breakfasts, brunches, lunches and snacks. P1 Bouche showcases the fine products of Atelier P1, crafted just metres from the restaurant, offering a variety of flavours and culinary inspirations from around the world.

After the bakery, founder Julien Cantenot called on Brand Brothers once again to design the restaurant's graphic identity. Based on an in-house typographic

the logotype lives alongside a set of cheerful illustrations that form a rich texture, bringing a light visual intervention to a place that's all about calm and products.

Photos: Brand Brothers and Sortir à Paris.

