P1 Bouche - Brand identity

_
EN
Located a stone's throw from Atelier P1, the now famous bakery on rue Marcadet (Paris 18th, identity pr Brand Brothers) P1 Bouche is a place that serves generous, family-style bakery cuisine, offering a unique culinary experience for breakfasts, brunches, lunches and snacks. P1 Bouche showcases the fine products of Atelier P1, crafted just metres from the restaurant, offering a variety of flavours and culinary inspirations from around the world.
After the bakery, founder Julien Cantenot called on Brand Brothers once again to design the restaurant's graphic identity. Based on an in-house typographic
the logotype lives alongside a set of cheerful illustrations that form a rich texture, bringing a light visual intervention to a place that's all about calm and products.
Photos: Brand Brothers and Sortir à Paris.
_
FR
Situé à deux pas de l’Atelier P1, la désormais fameuse boulangerie de la rue Marcadet (Paris 18e, identité par Brand Brothers) P1 Bouche est un lieu qui sert une cuisine boulangère généreuse et familiale, en proposant une expérience culinaire unique pour les petits-déjeuners, les brunchs, les déjeuners et les goûters. P1 Bouche met en valeur les bons produits de l’Atelier P1, façonnés à quelques mètres du restaurant, offrant une variété de saveurs et d'inspirations culinaires du monde entier.
Après la boulangerie, le fondateur, Julien Cantenot, a souhaité refaire appel à Brand Brothers pour concevoir l'identité graphique du lieu. Basé sur un dessin typographique
maison, le logotype vit aux côtés d'un set d'illustrations joyeuses qui forme une texture riche, qui apporte une intervention visuelle légère dans un lieu qui fait la part belle au calme et aux produits.
Photos : Brand Brothers, P1 Bouche et Sortir à Paris.
