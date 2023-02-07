







Microsoft Creator Hub





Microsoft Create is an online space for creators that links to the Microsoft Designer App. The online experience consists of two main websites: Creator Hub , offering a catalog of templates ready to use for social media, video, presentations, and more; and Learn and Grow , a marketplace and learning platform. We worked on a visual identity that reflects both experiences connected, and working as an integrated system.





With “energy” and “creative pulse” as the lighthouse concepts that guided this visual identity, we considered showing Microsoft Create as an empowering tool for users' businesses. We aimed to build a brand system that captivates and inspires all those who want to make an impact and express their work and ideas.





The images we developed aspire to transmit creativity and professionalism, they are contemporary, powerful, and portray positive energy. We wanted to keep in mind that the nature of all creative expressions consists of a balance between artistic passion and intelligence. Therefore, we focused on achieving a system that assembles dynamism and depth in a colorful, sensory, and expressive universe, while at the same time promoting a rational sense of order and planning. Ultimately, this method connects at a deeper level with the core and essence of the product: turning creativity into business by directing and shaping the creations professionally.





This mix of approaches results in a colorful and functional system that captures the eye and awakens the senses.





Let's create!





