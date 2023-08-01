Microsoft - The Create Team Identity

Microsoft - The Create Team

The Create Team is a group of passionate professionals that help Microsoft customers turn their ideas into tangible visual content, through the design and development of functional and intuitive platforms.





They came to us looking to shape their brand's personality , including their logo, plus a comprehensive visual system that could be applied to their stationery, swags and communications, among other applications.





We believe that the word "Create" is full of power . In our vision, the process of creating is a result of the interaction of two aspects: Thinking & Building. Creative thinking starts with letting our brain organically flow with ideas, keeping structures and boundaries aside. And building, on the other hand, refers to organizing those ideas and making something tangible.



