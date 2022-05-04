Microsoft Office Hub 2.0 - UX Film

Microsoft Office Hub 2.0

Introducing Microsoft Office’s new Hub, we developed a video explaining the updates on the UI and its capabilities.





Office means creation, it's the place to resume work in progress, it's where you can find all your stuff, it's keeping track while also working across Windows, mobile and web from everywhere. A custom and personalized experience for a great audience .





​​​​​​​With simplicity and power as our lighthouse concepts that guide our film, we aimed to show the App as a clarifying experience.





We designed this abstract but real-looking world where UI is integrated and things on set are organized neatly, aligned, measured in a seamless calm. Colors, rhythm and flow make the video dynamic and pleasing to see. A balance between all your work & creations. A modern office where you find all your favorite tools, assembled in one place.





We follow the cursor on a journey through the app featuring its interaction with the UI and other elements for a touch of joy and liveliness across the scenes.









